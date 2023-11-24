Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is regarded as one of the finest cricketers in the world. In a 12-year-long career, the left-handed batter has played many match-winning knocks for India. Apart from this, Gambhir is also widely known for giving blunt opinions about the game and other cricketers. However, in a recent interview, the former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper revealed his favourite batting partner and it was none other than, former India skipper MS Dhoni. The duo has played many innings together, the most popular one being the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir is one of the greatest openers India ever had as he stitched many big partnerships with Virender Sehwag. But, he still feels that he made a better pair with wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

“My favourite batting partner was MS Dhoni. People think that it was Virender Sehwag but I actually love playing more with Dhoni, especially in white-ball cricket. We shared big partnerships,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gambhir has left the post of mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants and re-joined Kolkata Knight Riders, a team with which he won two titles as skipper.

KKR's CEO Venky Mysore announced the decision on Wednesday, assigning the role of a mentor to Gambhir.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!" wrote Gambhir on X.

Gambhir served the role of LSG's mentor for two years, helping them reach the final in the IPL 2022 edition. In the 2023 campaign, LSG finished third in the league standings but couldn't qualify for the final for the second time in a row.