England begin their journey in Test cricket under new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum against New Zealand on Thursday as the two teams meet in the first Test at Lord's in London. The Three Lions are looking to come out of a major slump in cricket's longest format, which eventually led to a change of guard as long time captain Joe Root stepped down post losses to Australia and West Indies.

The three-match series against ICC World Test Championship holders New Zealand is going to be a litmus test for the Three Lions.

They also face India in a rescheduled Test in July, which will decide the fate of the series that India is leading 2-1.

Ahead of the first day's play at Lord's a scorecard test run has led to hilarious reactions from cricket fans and even journalists on twitter.

An image started circulating of the digital scorecard at Lord's which showed England's score as 7/1, during a test run.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on twitter.

Lord's scoreboard operators have a pre-match run through and not showing much faith in England's top order pic.twitter.com/0FHBpdXD35 — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) June 1, 2022

Realistic though. Nice cover drive from Crawley, tried it again next ball and nicked off is what I'm guessing happened. — pauljohnfawell (@fawell68) June 1, 2022

Can't see either of them being there with 7 on the board tbh. — Jon (@Jonphillips7777) June 1, 2022

Scoreboard test run isn't doing much for England's confidence pic.twitter.com/qE8LkugGLu — Rory Dollard (@thervd) June 1, 2022

Lords scoreboard predicting the inevitable right now. pic.twitter.com/aPfs5fAi9I — bjgorton2001 (@bjgorton2001) June 1, 2022

Promoted

England squad for the New Zealand Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, *Michael Bracewell (first Test only)