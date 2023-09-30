Former Indian cricket team spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan launched a huge attack on Ravichandran Ashwin citing his record against SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries and even suggesting that pitches were 'doctored' specifically to help him. Ashwin made a sensational comeback to Team India for the recent concluded ODI series against Australia and he was picked as the replacement for the injured Axar Patel in India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023. Sivaramakrishnan suggested that Indian batters are struggling to play spin as the pitches are doctored for Ashwin.

Indian batsman are struggling against spin because the pitches in India are doctored for Ashwin in Test matches. Look at his record in SENA Countries — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) September 30, 2023

Any fool will get wickets on tampered pitches in India — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) September 30, 2023

The former spinner launched further attacks on Ashwin and said that he would have to wait for his India selector for a longer time if not for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni.

Most unfit cricketer — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) September 30, 2023

"If not for CSK and MSD , he would have to wait longer as Harbhajan was bowling superbly at that time. Played for India, Left India Cement and went and joined the Rival Company Chemplast. What LOYALTY FROM THE GREAT MAN. You must build a temple for him. 1 full white ball state tournament bowled Leg Spin, Anyone else would have been kicked out," he posted on the social media platform.

That was not the end of the matter as Sivaramakrishnan continued with his tirade on Ashwin and even went on to call the veteran India spinner “unfit” and a “liability”.