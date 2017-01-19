Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in Perth

Pakistan set Australia a target of 264 to win but squandered the opportunity to post a big score in the third one-day international at Perth's WACA Ground on Thursday. (Live Scorecard)
With the five-match series level at 1-1 Pakistan looked to be building to a massive score in excess of 300 after being asked to bat by Australia captain Steven Smith.
On a flat wicket ideal for batting they had raced along at better than six runs an over, but the steady loss of wickets eventually slowed them and Pakistan finished with a disappointing 263 for seven from their 50 overs.
Paceman Josh Hazlewood was the man who reined in the visitors, picking up three for 32 from his 10 overs.
He claimed the vital wickets of Babar Azam, who top-scored with 84, Umar Akmal (39) and opener Mohammad Hafeez (4).
Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan
1
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
1 run.
0
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Flatter and on the pads, played off the pads to square leg.
Hafeez pulls out at the last moment. Probably lost his run-up. Apologizes.
0
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Fullish and around off, driven back to the bowler. Tidy stuff by Hafeez!
0
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Floated and on middle, spinning in, Smith tries to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads.
1
wd
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Wide! Skidding down the leg side, Smith tries to paddle sweep but misses. Called a wide!
1
Mohammad Hafeez to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
Uppish but safe! Tossed up ball on middle, Peter gets forward and pushes it back aerially. Hafeez stretches to his right but it goes wide of him to long on for one.
0
Mohammad Hafeez to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
Comes down the track and tries to flick but ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
2
Hasan Ali to Steven Smith
Short again around off, this time Smith times his pull shot well and finds the gap. The fielder in the deep makes a diving stop and parries it towards the fielder coming in from fine leg. Two runs saved.
1
Hasan Ali to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
Fullish and on the pads, it's flicked to mid-wicket where Wasim dives to stop the ball. Still cannot prevent the single. 100 up for Australia!
1
Hasan Ali to Steven Smith
Shortish and around off, Smith swivels with the pull shot but fails to middle it. It goes off the inner half of the bat and rolls through backward square leg for a single.
1
Hasan Ali to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
A touch short and around off, shaping back in a bit, Peter goes back and taps it down to covers for a quick single.
1
Hasan Ali to Steven Smith
Lands it full again and outside off, Smith once again shuffles across the stumps and plays it down with soft hands. It rolls in front of square leg and they pick up a single.
0
Hasan Ali to Steven Smith
Lands it full and outside off, holding its line, Smith gets across and shoulders arms.
1
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Gets on the back foot and strokes it down to long on for one.
50-run stand between Smith and Handscomb.
1
Mohammad Hafeez to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
0
Mohammad Hafeez to Peter Stephen Patrick Handscomb
Flighted ball on off, Peter gets down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
1
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
Tickles it off his pads to the leg side, finds the gap and takes a single. This is smart batting.
6
Mohammad Hafeez to Steven Smith
SIX! Excellent shot by Smith! A loopy full ball around off, Smith shimmies down the track and lofts it nonchalantly over mid off. The fielder is inside the circle but it would not have mattered even if he would have been in the deep as the ball sails all the way over the rope for a maximum. Good clean hit!