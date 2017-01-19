Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in Perth

Pakistan set Australia a target of 264 to win but squandered the opportunity to post a big score in the third one-day international at Perth's WACA Ground on Thursday. (Live Scorecard)

With the five-match series level at 1-1 Pakistan looked to be building to a massive score in excess of 300 after being asked to bat by Australia captain Steven Smith.

On a flat wicket ideal for batting they had raced along at better than six runs an over, but the steady loss of wickets eventually slowed them and Pakistan finished with a disappointing 263 for seven from their 50 overs.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood was the man who reined in the visitors, picking up three for 32 from his 10 overs.

He claimed the vital wickets of Babar Azam, who top-scored with 84, Umar Akmal (39) and opener Mohammad Hafeez (4).