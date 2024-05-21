As the speculation on who'll be the next Indian cricket team head coach gains steam, there are several names that are doing the rounds. Current coach Rahul Dravid will be at the helm till the 2024 T20 World Cup, which runs till June-end. The tenure of the next coach will start from July and will run till December 31, 2027. An advertisement to apply for the post has already been released by the BCCI. The deadline to submit it is May 27. From CSK coach Stephen Fleming to DC coach Ricky Ponting to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, the names that are doing the rounds are varied.

ESPN Cricinfo recently reported that Gambhir was approached by the BCCI for the India coach's job. The report further said the more discussions will take place after Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 engagement gets over.

Gautam Gambhir's former Delhi state teammate Aakash Chopra, however, raised an important issue. he said that if there are seniors in the side, Gambhir's style of coaching may not suit the Indian cricket team.

"Not a bad choice, there is no doubt about that, because he is a straightforward person. He knows how to manage and build a team. I really rate him high when it comes to the auction. However, there will be no auction for the Indian team," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Gautam Gambhir - the coach, Very strong personality. When there is a transition, a new captain is coming, then yes. However, if the team has a lot of seniors already, I will be a little wary because Gauti's style of working is almost like a strict father. When the father is strict, the children have to be a little careful," Chopra added.

"When you have very senior players in the team, you are looking for a big brother who keeps his hand on their shoulders and doesn't try to impose himself. With Gautam that's not going to happen. It's very simple with him. My way or the high way. When it's 'my way' then every time, especially when seniors are there, things may not always fall your way. You can do that with young players. That is what I feel."

Gambhir has never coached a side at the domestic level but he was the mentor for IPL side Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and 2023 before joining KKR ahead of the 2024 season. During his time with LSG, the side reached the playoffs twice and he repeated the feat once again with KKR this season.

As a player, Gambhir was part of the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. He produced brilliant performances in the final of the both tournaments.