Before turning up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, Australia opener David Warner faced off against Pakistan in the three-match series and the Pat Cummins-led side emerged on the right side of the result after winning the third and final Test. Warner faced off against Shaheen Shah Afridi and their battles were not to be missed. In the third Test, Warner and Shaheen's image went viral which saw both stars staring down each other. After the incident, both were seen laughing.

On the next day, Shaheen had bowled Warner as well, and after that the left-handed batter gave a fist-bump to Shaheen.

"Look, he (Shaheen Shah Afridi) is a big gentle giant. It was like looking at Big Ben. He is just a likeable character and he bowls with pace," Warner told Fox Cricket.

"I am just glad I was a part of that series and we were a little bit scared and worried, but we had communication from Cricket Australia, High Commission and the Pakistan government," he said about Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

"It was a great series to be a part of, the hospitality was second to none, I have never had this much barbeque in me. It was superb," he further added.

Australia had toured Pakistan for the first time since 1998 and the Test series was renamed the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, after leg-spinners Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir.

The tour was made up of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

Australia won the Test series 1-0 while Pakistan won ODI series 2-1.

Australia then ended the tour on a high after winning the one-off T20I.