Like Father, Like Child: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Pictured On Sports Bike

The picture of MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was taken as part of a photoshoot. © Instagram

Indian limited-over cricket skipper MS Dhoni has made no secret of his love for two wheelers. The cricketer from Ranchi has often shared pictures of some of the bikes from his collection on social media.

Going by a picture shared by Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh, it seems his daughter Ziva is quite fascinated by bikes as well. As part of a photoshoot, Ziva is pictured sitting on a sportsbike named Hellcat Z132.

The one-year-old sports a smile and looks amused when pictured. The photoshoot was done by photographers Shipra and Amit Chhabra.

Dhoni is currently on a break from competitive cricket, with India being in action in the ongoing Test season.