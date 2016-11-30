 
Like Father, Like Child: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Pictured On Sports Bike

Updated: 30 November 2016 18:01 IST

Like Indian limited-over cricket skipper MS Dhoni, it seems his daughter Ziva is quite fascinated by two-wheelers as well

The picture of MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was taken as part of a photoshoot. © Instagram

Indian limited-over cricket skipper MS Dhoni has made no secret of his love for two wheelers. The cricketer from Ranchi has often shared pictures of some of the bikes from his collection on social media.

Going by a picture shared by Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh, it seems his daughter Ziva is quite fascinated by bikes as well. As part of a photoshoot, Ziva is pictured sitting on a sportsbike named Hellcat Z132.

The one-year-old sports a smile and looks amused when pictured. The photoshoot was done by photographers Shipra and Amit Chhabra.

Dhoni is currently on a break from competitive cricket, with India being in action in the ongoing Test season.

 

Thank you guys for an awesome photo shoot @shipraamitphoto ! You guys are the best in India !

A photo posted by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

