Cricket is a sport which is celebrated like a festival in India. Due to a massive fan base, the players enjoy a star-like treatment from the fans. From Kapil Dev to Sachin Tendulkar, the fans never shy away to express their love towards the cricketers. One such heartwarming moment was seen after the Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 tournament clash between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants, where a young fan won many hearts with his love towards the former India batter Gautam Gambhir.

In a video posted on the Twitter of LLC, Gambhir was seen heading towards the dressing room, after his side India Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The young fan came running towards Gambhir and touched his feet. Gambhir then asked the young fan to not touch his feet.

The child then gave a chart paper to the India Capitals skipper, asking for an autograph, to which Gambhir smilingly agreed and fulfilled the wish of his fan.

The video soon went viral on the social media and won many hearts, as the fans could not stop gushing over the simplicity of the 2011 World Cup-winning hero.

So far, India Capitals are at the top of the points table with a total of two victories out of four, while Bhilwara Kings are at the bottom with only one win in four outings.