Legendary South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is being considered as Indian cricket team's next fielding coach, according to a report by Revsportz. Rhodes came to limelight during his playing career for his exemplary fielding skills and catching prowess is still considered as one of the best in the history of the sport. The report claimed that no formal approach has been made to Rhodes regarding the role but his name has been doing the rounds. The BCCI is already in the process to finalising India's next head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. While nothing official has been announced, former India batter Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the favourite for the role.

According to media reports, Rhodes previously applied for the position back in 2019 but BCCI decided to retain R Sridhar. The support staff is mainly picked by the head coach and Ravi Shastri decided to go with Sridhar as the fielding coach and Bharat Arun as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Gambhir is all set to the next India head coach after he agreed to BCCI's offer. Gambhir reportedly had certain demands before agreeing to the offer but the report stated that the management has given the green light and the announcement will be made in the coming days.

"We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source told Dainik Bhaskar.

Currently, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the bowling and fielding coach, respectively.

The report said that Gambhir is expected to bring his own support staff and his appointment can also lead to certain changes in the team as he is a believer of picking players for specific formats.