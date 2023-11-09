Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning shocked the world on Thursday by announcing that she is retiring from international cricket with an immediate effect. A winner of two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophies and five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles, Lanning bows out of the game at the age of 31 having amassed more than 8000 runs across all formats for her country. "The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me," Lanning said as quoted by ICC.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I am proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way."

"I would like to thank my family, my teammates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support in allowing me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," she concluded.

Lanning's first ICC title was the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012 and it was followed by a 50-over World Cup triumph in India back in 2013.

The ultra-consistent right-hander took the captaincy reins from Jodie Fields at the start of 2014 and it was never looking back for her from there, as she led her country with aplomb on 182 occasions and to five ICC titles during a golden run for Australia cricket.

Advertisement

Lanning was named ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2014 and the following year was adjudged the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

More titles followed for Australia under the watchful eye of Lanning and the fearsome leader also led her country to a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lanning finished her career with a total of 17 international centuries, with 15 of those coming in 50-over cricket and a career-best 152 not out against Sri Lanka in Bristol in 2017. That tally of 15 centuries is the most in women's ODI cricket, with New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates her closest rival with 12.

Lanning's last international match was when she fittingly led her country to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa earlier this year.

Advertisement

In six Tests, Lanning scored 345 runs at an average of 31.36, with a best individual score of 93, with two half-centuries.

In 103 ODIs, she scored 4,602 runs at an average of 53.51. Lanning scored 15 centuries and 21 fifties in 102 innings, with the best score of 152*.

Lastly, in 132 T20Is, Lanning scored 3,405 runs in 121 innings at an average of 36.61 and a strike rate of above 116. She scored two centuries and 15 fifties, with the best score of 133 not out.