Kuldeep Yadav had an hilarious exchange with a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan, who was trying to troll the Indian spinner. Recently, Kuldeep, who is an ardent supporter of FC Barcelona, appeared on Talk Football HD's podcast to discuss about his passion for the sport. However, during the live stream, an RCB fan tried to troll Kuldeep, who stunned the fan instead with a savage response. "Kuldeep bhai RCB me aa jao, ek goalkeeper ki jarurat hai (Kuldeep bro, please join RCB; we need one goalkeeper)," a fan with username "RCB maangement" wrote in the super chat section.

Reacting to the comment made by the fan, Kuldeep came up with a savage response, leaving the host of the podcast in splits.

"Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge? (You don't need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?" Kuldeep replied.

Kuldeep Yadav Rosted RCB pic.twitter.com/n18WWAxptm — TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Kuldeep was retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

After missing the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kuldeep has been recalled by the Indian team for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The tournament will run from February 19 to March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, with India playing its matches in the UAE under a hybrid model. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

Prior to the Champions Trophy, Kuldeep will feature in a three-match ODI series against England, starting February 6.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)