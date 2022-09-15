Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed back to form in the recently concluded Asia Cup and even ended a century drought that lasted nearly three years. Back among the runs, Kohli is set to play a crucial role in India's campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins next month. However, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold prediction that Kohli may step away from the shortest format after the mega event in Australia, to extend his career in Tests and ODIs.

"Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats," Akhtar told India.com on a Live session.

"If I was him I would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call," the legendary pacer said.

With the cricket calendar getting more packed by the day, several cricketers have either retired from one format like Ben Stokes and Aaron Finch, or opted for reduced workloads like Trent Boult did by not taking up a central contract.

Kohli, who became the first Indian and only the second in the world to play over 100 matches in each of the three formats recently, returned to action in the Asia Cup after a month-long break from cricket.

Promoted

The 33-year-old looked refreshed and went on to score 276 runs from five matches in the Asia Cup, finishing just five runs behind tournament top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan.

His unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan, which was also his maiden T20I century, was the defining moment for him in the competition.