Wishes have started pouring in from all corner as India celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Independence Day, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events were being organised across the country to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, legendary Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza also took to social media to wish the countrymen a happy Independence Day. Amidst all, the message of former England captain Kevin Pietersen hogged limelight as he wrote in hindi to wish the Indians.

"75th Swatantra Diwas ki shubhkamnayein, Bharat. Garv karo or lamba khade raho. Aap sabhi ke lie ek behtar kal ka nirman ho raha hai (Happy 75th Independence Day India. Be proud and stay tall. A bright furture for you all is in the making)," wrote Pietersen on Twitter.

Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 15, 2022

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. This took place after PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the Independence Day, urged the people to support and promote sports and praised India's 'stellar' performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Our stellar performances at international sporting events are an example of India's shining talent. We need to promote and support such talent," PM Modi said as quoted by ANI.

(With ANI Inputs)