Kerala will be up against Mumbai in match No. 20 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, India. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST.

KER vs MUM pitch report

The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur is 251.

Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of the matches.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The track is expected to favour spinners.

KER vs MUM weather report

The temperature at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with 64 per cent humidity.

Advertisement

KER vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Abdul Basith: Kerala batter Abdul Basith has scored 60 runs in one match this season at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 78.95. The half-century came against Saurashtra.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit 30 runs against Sikkim in Mumbai's first match and is the team's leading run-getter this edition. He has a strike rate of 107.14 and averages 30.

Akhin Sathar: The Kerala bowler took four wickets against Saurashtra in the first match. Akhin Sathar's best figures for this edition are 4/39 and he averages 9.75.

Tushar Deshpande: The Mumbai bowler picked up three wickets against Sikkim at an average of 6.33. Tushar Deshpande's figures read 3/19.

KER vs MUM squads

Kerala: Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson (c & wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Akhil Scaria, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sudhesan Midhun and Vaisakh Chandran

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Sagar Mishra, Sairaj Patil, Saksham Jha, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Prasad Pawar (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Khizer Dafedar, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande

KER vs MUM Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen. Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Jay Bista, Abdul Basith, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-Rounder: Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Akhin Sathar, Tushar Deshpande, Akhil Scaria, Basil Thampi

Captain: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Vice-Captain: Abdul Basith

Kerala vs Mumbai head-to-head record in One Day

Kerala and Mumbai have faced each other on one occasion in One Day cricket. Mumbai emerged victorious in the solitary match played during the 2019 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The highest score in one encounter is 202 by Mumbai whereas the lowest has been 199 by Kerala.

Kerala vs Mumbai prediction

Mumbai are expected to clinch the upcoming contest as they beat Sikkim handsomely in the first match of this season and have beaten Kerala on the previous occasion as well.