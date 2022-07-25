Former India captain Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from international cricket this year, and now she has opened up about Women's IPL, which is likely to begin next year, saying she is keeping the option of playing in the tournament. Raj announced the end of a splendid 23-year international career last month, finishing with 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average just over 50. She scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

“It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL,” said Raj in her conversation on the ICC's 100% Cricket Podcast.

“I'm keeping that option open; I have not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens," she added.

Mithali closed her career as the undisputed top run-scorer in ODI cricket, with 1,813 runs between her and the second highest on the list, former England captain and legend, Charlotte Edwards.

Speaking about the 100% Cricket Podcast, Mithali said: “I am delighted to be a part of the 100% Cricket Podcast project. It is a commendable initiative from the ICC to raise the profile of women's cricket.

“The overarching 100% Cricket Year of Women's Cricket campaign has increased not only the visibility, but the talkability of women's cricket. Ambitious ideas need boldness and fortitude and I'm honoured to be a part of such an important project," she added.