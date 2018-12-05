 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Keaton Jennings To Shave His Head In Support Of Battle Against Cancer

Updated: 05 December 2018 12:56 IST

Keaton Jennings comes from a family with a history of cancer.

Keaton Jennings To Shave His Head In Support Of Battle Against Cancer
Keaton Jennings has played 15 Tests and 43 T20Is for England. © Twitter

England cricketer Keaton Jennings will shave his head on January 4, 2019, for charity in support towards the battle against cancer, Lancashire Cricket announced on Tuesday via a tweet. Appreciating the step taken by Jennings, teammate Ben Stokes took to Twitter and wrote: "what a bloke this man is...whatever is raised I'll donate 50% off the final figure". On bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk, it is mentioned that Jennings comes from a long family history of cancer and he would want to play his part in the fight against cancer.

The website also mentioned that his grandad, grandmother and his great uncle had suffered from cancer.

It is also mentioned that Jennings' dad was also diagnosed with cancer and his aunt, too, is facing 18 weeks of chemotherapy after surgery.

Surprised by Stokes' support, Jennings replied to him, saying "Thank you, my brother".

However, one of the users tried to troll Jennings and said that "shaving his head might make his batting better".

In his last three Tests against Sri Lanka, the England opener could only muster the scores of 46, 146*, 1, 26, 13 and 1.

Against India, Jennings scored 0 and 36 during the Southampton Test and during The Oval Test recorded scores of 23 and 10.

But, Jennings wasn't bogged down and had a courteous reply for the troll.

The left-handed batsmen, who made his debut against India in 2016, has played 15 Tests for England and 43 T20Is. In the 15 Tests, he has scored a total of 719 runs, while in the T20Is he scored 602 runs.

As far as the England cricket team is concerned, they recently won a full series against Sri Lanka. England won the ODI series 3-1, won the one-off T20I by 30 runs and won the Test series 3-0.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Keaton Jennings Ben Stokes Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jennings has a long family history of cancer
  • Jennings' father was also diagnosed with cancer last year
  • Keaton Jennings made his Test debut against India in 2016
Related Articles
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
India vs England: Skipper Joe Root Announces Unchanged Team For The Final Test
India vs England: Skipper Joe Root Announces Unchanged Team For The Final Test
Watch: Mohammed Shami Clean Bowls Unlucky Keaton Jennings
Watch: Mohammed Shami Clean Bowls Unlucky Keaton Jennings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.