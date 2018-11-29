 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ben Stokes Slams Sanjay Manjrekar For "Chef" Remark, Reminds Him Cricket Is A Team Sport

Updated: 29 November 2018 16:50 IST

Ben Stokes took to Twitter to hit back at Sanjay Manjrekar, who took a pot shot at the English cricket team after their 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Ben Stokes Slams Sanjay Manjrekar For "Chef" Remark, Reminds Him Cricket Is A Team Sport
Ben Stokes slammed Sanjay Manjrekar and said that "garnish is pointless." © File Photo/AFP

Be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or India's tour of England, Sanjay Manjrekar keeps attracting trolls on social media. The former India cricketer has now been slammed by all-rounder Ben Stokes for making the controversial ‘chef' tweet after England registered a Test series win by whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0. Responding firmly to Sanjay's jibe, Stokes said that cricket is a team sport. Soon after England's series victory, Manjrekar had said, "So you have these hardworking chefs who have made a great dish. Someone comes and puts a little garnish on top and he gets all the credit. Moeen, Leach, Foakes are those poor chefs and Stokes the one with the garnish."

Ben Stokes then took to Twitter to say, "We don't care about personal credit,and garnish is pointless on all food anyways,we care about winning, it's a team sport and we won as a team #3-0 Cheers Sanjay."

Skipper Joe Root led England to their first overseas series sweep in 55 years after they beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third and final Test. Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on Day Four in Colombo.

Leach got captain Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw for 11 to trigger celebrations for England who have not won all the games in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Ben Stokes Sanjay Manjrekar Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes took to Twitter to slam Sanjay Manjrekar
  • Sanjay Manjrekar was reminded about the team sport cricket is
  • England recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 overseas
Related Articles
3rd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Sack Selectors As England Cruise Toward Whitewash Series Win
3rd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Sack Selectors As England Cruise Toward Whitewash Series Win
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England's Hero As Sri Lanka Collapse On Day 2
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
England Players Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of Second One-Dayer Against Sri Lanka
England Players Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of Second One-Dayer Against Sri Lanka
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.