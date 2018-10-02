Sanjay Manjrekar Blames Indian Batsmen For England Test Series Debacle

Sanjay Manjrekar blamed the Indian batsmen's poor technique for the team's 1-4 loss in the Test series in England. The former Indian Test batsman praised the bowlers adding they kept getting India back in track but the batsmen didn't perform well. "Interestingly, it was the batting that let India down this time (in England), the bowlers kept getting India back in the match and the batsmen kept letting those chances slip", Manjrekar said while delivering the ninth Dilip Sardesai Memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India.

"It wasn't temperament that was letting these batsmen down. In South Africa and in England it was purely a technical problem, specifically defensive technique," he noted.

Stressing on the fact that day-night Test cricket will increase viewership, Manjrekar questioned the Indian board's reluctance in embracing the idea. "The only way to get more people to watch Test cricket, increase its viewership, popularity and thereby it's quality is day-night Test matches," said Manjrekar.

"Why aren't we playing more day-night Test matches, when it's a no-brainer that it will draw more viewership," Manjrekar wondered.

According to the former right-handed batsman, players are choosing T20 leagues over Test cricket, which was understandable because of the money involved but was not good for the longest form of the game.

"Today's Test cricket is played in front of empty stands and IPL in front of frenzied crowds of 50,000 plus and millions watching on TV.

"It's about playing the IPL (Indian Premier League) at all cost, player injuries surface before and after the IPL. IPL offers you fame and money and who will say no to this?



"Also Test cricket is just too damn hard, so it's no wonder that many are choosing T20 leagues over Test matches," elaborated Manjrekar.

He also cautioned that people "who are at the top" should not get dictated by the views of the players.

"I believe that people at the top should get their(players) views and not get dictated by those," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)