Babar Azam's rise in Pakistan and world cricket has been quite steady over the last few years. He emerged as an exciting talent and after some exhilarating performances with the bat, soon got counted among the best in the world. He was then promoted as the Pakistan captain too. While many former cricketers have argued that on current form he is perhaps the best batter in the world, others have spoken about expanding the 'Top 4' of international batting elite group into a 'Top 5' to include Babar along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

His form in limited overs cricket has been phenomenal and the Pakistan skipper continues to rule the charts in ICC Rankings. In the latest rankings, Babar has maintained his top billing in T20I batting rankings and as a result smashed yet another record of former India captain Virat Kohli. Babar has now been at the top of T20I rankings for the maximum period, surpassing Kohli's record of 1013 days.

After surpassing Kohli, it is natural that the comparison between the two will only rise. So, at a press conference ahead of Pakistan's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar was asked about surpassing Kohli's record. "I have two questions. My first question is... you recently broke Virat Kohli's record...". Babar stopped the reported and asked, "Kaun sa (which one)?"

The reporter then replied: "You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time." To that, Babar replied, "I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances."

Babar recently broke another record of Kohli when he scored more than 1000 runs in ODIs since taking over as Pakistan's captain. He reached this feat in just 13 innings. Kohli has taken 17 innings as India captain to scored 100 ODI runs.