MS Dhoni is a champion of the masses. His rise from Ranchi to being the greatest Indian cricket team captain is a stuff of legends. There is no other more successful captain in the Indian cricket team than Dhoni. With three ICC titles as skipper, Dhoni is among the top captain ever in the world. While he has quit international cricket, he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. There too, he is the most successful captain as his team won the fifth title this year, to equal Mumbai Indians' record.

Recently, Dhoni has been training hard. In a recent video from his gym, he can be seen in a joyful mood. In the video, Dhoni can be seen cutting cakes. the captain of the video read that Dhoni and his gym budding were celebrating CSK's IPL win.

"Hum khilayenge (I will serve). Kaun kaun kha Raha hai Aur kaun kaun dieting pe he vo batao (who's dieting and who's eating, first tell me that)" Dhoni can be heard telling in the video.



Recently, Gautam Gambhir once again reiterated that MS Dhoni's innings wasn't alone responsible for India's triumph in the World Cup. The cricketer-turned-politician even blamed social media for this perception, saying it is 'biased' on such subjects.

"While we celebrate MS Dhoni's innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much. No one innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort, and should be celebrated as such. It is because of social media that we don't do it. Social media is biased and we all know that. But social media doesn't make it the truth. There is always a tendency on social media to celebrate individuals more than the team. In doing so, what happens is we don't celebrate key performers who had as much a part to play. And that's an issue for sure. All I will say is we should celebrate the entire team. While we celebrate Dhoni, we should also celebrate the others who all played very important roles in the Indian win," he explained.