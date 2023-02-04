England captain Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball batters in the world at present. The wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in England's ODI World Cup triumph in 2019, and also led the Three Lions to their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title last year in Australia. Apart from his prowess in international cricket, Buttler has also played franchise cricket around world. During the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, Buttler slammed five centuries, breaking Virat Kohli's record of scoring most tons in a single season (4).

During a recent interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Buttler was asked to name the "fiercest bowler you've ever faced in the T20 circuit", and th 32-year-old picked India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Notably, Buttler had shared dressing room with Bumrah during his time with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL. However, Bumrah has had the upper hand over Buttler, dismissing the latter four times in T20 cricket.

Bumrah is currently out of action due to a stress fracture in his lower back. As a result, he will miss the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The BCCI will later take a call on his availability for the last two Tests.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year, Bumrah might be forced to miss the upcoming season of IPL, so that he can attain full fitness ahead of the marquee event.

India squad for first two Australia Tests

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.



Featured Video Of The Day

What Made Sania Mirza Cry?