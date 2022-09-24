Legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami brought down the curtain on a glorious international career on Saturday at the iconic Lord's as India beat England in the third ODI to sweep the series 3-0. Goswami, bowling her final over in international cricket, castled England's Kate Cross with a beautiful delivery that seamed in to clatter the stumps. It was her 255th ODI wicket, and 355th across formats for India. Having starred in some of India Women's most historic matches, it was only fitting that she play a major role in helping them complete their first ever ODI series sweep in England.

Her final spell read 2/30 in 10 overs and that combined with her 1/20 in the first ODI meant she gave fans a great reminder of what she has done through her career in her final few matches.

It is also poetic that she ends her international career with an ODI, a format in which she is the leading wicket taker among women.

Jhulan had made her debut all the way back in January 2002 in an ODI against England in Chennai, when she also picked up two wickets.

Her Test debut came later that month, also against England. Her first T20I also came against the same opponents, albeit four years later.

Goswami has gone on to play in two World Cup finals -- in 2005 and 2017. Her delivery to dismiss Australia skipper Meg Lanning in the 2017 World Cup semi-final will remain one etched in history.

The 39-year-old walks away from international cricket having played 204 ODIs, 12 Tests and 68 T20Is.

That her retirement comes within months of another India stalwart, Mithali Raj, stepping away from the game, means it is an end of an era for Indian cricket.