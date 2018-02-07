Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Take 200 ODI Wickets

India's Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday became the first woman cricketer to take 200 wickets in ODIs. Goswami, who made her ODI debut against England way back in 2002 achieved the feat against South Africa in the second ODI of the ICC Women's Championship at Kimberley. The tall Indian fast bowler got rid of Laura Wolvaardt in the fifth over of the innings and got the first breakthrough for India after the visitors had put on a mammoth total of 302 for the Proteas to chase. India were put into bat first as the openers took them off to a good start before Punam Raut was dismissed. India women's captain Mithali Raj followed soon after but Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a 134-run stand to put India back on track as Veda Krishnamurthy played a brilliant knock to finish off the innings by scoring an unbeaten 51 off 33 balls.