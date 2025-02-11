During Monday Night Raw's premiere on 10th Feb,2025, Royal Rumble winner Jey USO revealed his opponent at the Wrestlemania 41. Jey USO shocked the WWE world when he defeated John Cena as the last man standing in the Royal Rumble 2025 to secure his spot for Wrestlemania 41. From Jey's choice of Cody Rhodes and Gunther, Jey has decided that he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on April 19 and April 20 at Wrestlemania 41.

Royal Rumble 2025 has been a huge hit and successfully set the stage for this year's Wrestlemania 41. From surprise returns of various mega stars to unexpected clashes and Jey USO's win, Rumble 2025 has been an exclusive event.

Jey USO recently battled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night's Main Event. On Monday Night Raw, 10 Feb, 2025, The Ring General attacked Jey USO, leaving him deeply wounded. When the officials managed to control Gunther and as he was leaving Jey said “ Maybe, I should not say this. Maybe I should not say this. Me and you at Wrestlemania”, confirming Gunther as his opponent for Wrestlemania 41.

Recently, Jey was unsure about his opponent and fans were speculating that he will choose Cody Rhodes for his WWE Championship belt, but as a result of sneak attack done by Gunther, Jey decided to take his revenge by taking his belt.

Uso's decision also ensures the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1 will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Overall, in the past 25 years, 13 of the Royal Rumble winners were successful at winning their chosen belt, 9 came up short, and two ended up not directly challenging at WrestleMania.

Jey USO has won the Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship and emerged at the top of the Royal Rumble 2025, but can he make his career successful by finally winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 41.

