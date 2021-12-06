Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah turned 28 on Monday and, "Boom boom Bumrah" fans can't keep calm. Wishes poured in from all corners of the world for the fast bowler. To make the day a bit more special, Bumrah's wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan penned a heartfelt note. It read, "...By your side is where I was always meant to be...Happy birthday to my whole heart." Sanjana also pulled out a photo from her gallery for the occasion. The pic looks dreamy, to say the least.

To amplify the birthday post, Sanjana Ganesan added a red heart emoji.

Check it out here:

...by your side is where I was always meant to be...



happy birthday to my whole heart pic.twitter.com/5mbPEGb2fI — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) December 5, 2021

Fans of the lovely couple made a bee-line to the comment section to extend their greetings.

"Happy Birthday to Champ, a match-winner and a true rock star. Keep rocking," wrote a user.

Happy Birthday to Champ,a match winner & a true rock star. Keep rocking !!#HappyBirthdayBumrah — Saksham Korde (@Saksham_Korde) December 5, 2021

Another said, "Happy birthday to one of the best bowlers in the world. Enjoy your day, boom boom Bumrah."

Happy birthday to one of the world's best bowlers Enjoy ur day boom boom Bumrah — Love Kumar Maheswari (@lovekumar2010) December 6, 2021

This person wrote a thank you note to Sanjana for sharing the picture.

Happy Birthday Boom and Nice pic Sanjana — Faiz Shafqat (@ShafqatFaiz) December 5, 2021

"Jassi jaisa koi nahin'' chanted a few on the social media platform.

Happiest birthday @Jaspritbumrah93 jassi jaisa koi nahi — Neha Dubey (@NehaDub86934974) December 5, 2021

Happiest Birthday Boom Boom

Jassi jaisa koi nahi

One of the Finest Bowler in this generation — Aagam Parmar (@AagamParmar) December 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Jassi — @shubh (@zJDO75NKDuPPkEM) December 6, 2021

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday boom boom."

Happy Birthday boom boom — The Sunshine (@TheNewSunshine7) December 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the nuptial knot on March 15, this year.

The couple always tries to take some time out from their busy schedules for the online family. A while back, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan decided to try the "This or That" viral trend on Instagram. And, the outcome is so relatable. Take a look at this "vibe check" video shared by Bumrah.

Once again wishing Jasprit Bumrah a very happy birthday.