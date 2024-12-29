As the stage is set for an epic climax to the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, former Aussie all-rounder Steve O'Keefe opined that India will not be looking for a draw and try hard to win the crucial fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the final day of the encounter. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Aussies top and middle order, but the hosts fought hard on the back of Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41).

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia's lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday. The duo will resume on Day 5, having already put on a 55-run stand for the final wicket.

India will need the biggest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG on Monday if they are to win the Boxing Day Test after a thrilling Day 4 play.

"I don't think India will be batting for a draw tomorrow; I think they will go out there and try and win it all on Day 5," said Steve O'Keefe to SEN Cricket on India's mentality ahead of Monday's run chase.

The previous highest successful fourth innings score to win a Test at the MCG was England's 332/7 over Australia back in 1928.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1 as the two teams are fighting for the World Test Championship final spot scheduled to be played at Lord's in June 2025.

Australia are in a strong position to finish in top-two. They will also tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.

Advertisement

India, on the other hand, need to win the ongoing and final Test against Australia to ensure qualification. Any other outcome, however, would leave their fate dependent on other results to reach the finale at Lord's.

Australia sit in second (58.89 PCT) and India in third (55.88 PCT), with table-toppers South Africa (63.33) currently taking on Pakistan in Centurion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)