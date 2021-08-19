Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Instagram where the couple is seen smiling for the camera. Bumrah is in England with the Indian Test team a five-match Test series. Bumrah starred with both bat and ball in the second Test to help India to a memorable 151-run win at Lord's. The pacer not only contributed with the ball but also shared a vital, unbeaten 89-run stand with Mohammed Shami in the second innings to help the visitors set England a 272-run target. Bumrah then picked up two wickets in the second innings as England were bowled out for 120.

Bumrah's outing at Lord's on Day 5 was marked by some intense tussle on the field with English players, who attacked the Indian tailender with short-pitched bowling as well as verbal jousts.

The short-ball tactic was in an apparent retaliation to Bumrah dishing out some chin music to England's number 11 James Anderson in the first innings.

In the second innings, England pacers led by Mark Wood bowled short consistently at Bumrah, who took blows to the helmet twice but remained defiant to help his side gain a sizeable lead.

England's ploy, which did them more harm than good as Shami hit a half-century and the two tailenders frustrated England for a major part of the first session, was criticised by several experts.

In the end, the winning moments captured Bumrah leaping with joy in the background as Anderson's stumps were disturbed by Mohammed Siraj to give India the victory.