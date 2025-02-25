Virat Kohli's sensational performance against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy sent the entire Indian cricketing spectrum into euphoria. Celebrations rang all across the country as India thumped Pakistan to seal their fate in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals. Even celebrities took to social media to laud Kohli and the Indian team's performance on the big occasion. Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, however, became a target of trolls on social media as he shared a post celebrating Kohli's performance in Dubai.

Coming into the match on the back of a topsy-turvy run that saw his place in the team being questioned, Kohli slammed his 51st ODI hundred as he decimated Pakistan in the Group A match of the Champions Trophy. Much like other Indians, Javed Akhtar was fascinated by Kohli's super-show.

The 80-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Virat Kohli, zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you (sic)!".

Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

One of the trolls on social media wrote: "Aj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to (where did the Sun rise from today? You must've been hurt from inside)."

The industry legend then wrote, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin (Son, when your grandfather was licking the boots of the British, I was fighting for our freedom in the jail and in Kala Pani. My veins carry the blood of patriots, while yours carry the blood of British servants. Don't forget this difference)."

Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

As certain trolls looked to target him, Javed hit back and wrote in Hindi: "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I would only like to say that you are a vile person, and you will die a vile person. How would you know what patriotism is) (sic)!"

With the win against Pakistan, India had almost sealed their progression to the final. However, on Monday, as New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in another Group A match, both India's progression and Pakistan's elimination became official.