After a disappointing end to the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Team India is all set for redemption in the T20Is against Ireland. The three-match series will kick-start from August 18, with the first match being played at the Malahide Cricket Club. Every Indian fan would be looking forward to this series as it will mark the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out for almost a year due to injury. Bumrah will also be leading the Men in Blue as a relatively young squad has been selected for the series.

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Team India has departed for Ireland in search of a dominating win. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI shared some glimpse of the departure, showing the players have a fun time at the airport and in the flight.

The pictures consisted of Bumrah, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prasidh Krishna. In other pictures, batters Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and all-rounder Washington Sundar were also seen enjoying their flight.

Star pacer Bumrah had been out of action since September 2022 due to injury and started bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, last month. Earlier, Australia legend Glenn McGrath had expressed his thoughts about Bumrah's return considering the length of his absence.

"It depends on how the injury is and the sort of expectations he has. I think he will be fine since he is a quality bowler. The layoff will help him, I think. Fast bowlers need that layoff and time to get the strength back in their bodies. It depends on the work he has done off the field, how his back is and if he has done anything to his action. I think he has been there before and he has achieved it," McGrath had told media.

"I haven't seen him bowl. So, time will tell. Only he knows where he is now. So, I will be watching him keenly to see him get back to where he was. The effort and energy he puts in takes a toll on the body. If he has put enough work on the field, I can't see a reason why he cannot go back to being where he previously was," he added.