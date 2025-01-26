Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin was awarded the Padma Shri award as the final list of 139 individuals was unveiled for the coveted civilian awards on Saturday. Ashwin's former teammate Subramaniam Badrinath took to social media to congratulate the spinner on his massive achievement. "First TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri. Can't ask for a better role model for any youngster, feeling proud, truly deserved @ashwinravi99," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). However, he was corrected by another former cricketer WV Raman who pointed out that Ashwin was not the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to be awarded Padma Shri. Legendary spinner Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2003 - a fact that WV Raman pointed out in his reply on social media.

Former men's hockey captain P R Sreejesh was chosen for the Padma Bhushan, while recently-retired cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin was among the Padma Shri winners as four athletes and a para-athletics coach figured in the list of 139 that was unveiled for the coveted civilian awards on Saturday.

Venkatraghavan is the first TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri in 2003! https://t.co/eRzj2EuRnb — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 25, 2025

Legendary Indian footballer I M Vijayan and India's first Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh too were named for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Para athletics coach Satyapal Singh, who mentored Paris Paralympics gold-winning and Khel Ratna-awardee high-jumper Praveen Kumar, would also be bestowed with the Padma Shri.

"It's (award) because of the faith reposed in me by so many people. I have been associated with Praveen Kumar since 2018 and a lot of credit goes to my ward for this award," Satyapal told PTI.

The five were picked for the Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who retired after winning a second successive Olympic bronze with the national team in Paris Olympics, is currently the head coach of the junior men's team.

(With PTI inputs)