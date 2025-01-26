Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six, Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in Group 1 Super Six match of the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six, Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in Group 1 Super Six match of the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to gain a crucial victory in the tournament. Earlier on Thursday, opener G Trisha's composed 49 and pacers' excellent new ball spell fashioned India's lopsided 60-run win over Sri Lanka and their entry into the Super Six. (Live Scorecard)
Super Six - Match 6, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, 2025, Jan 26, 2025
Match Delayed
IND-WU19
BAN-WU19
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
IND vs BAN, U19 Women's T20 WC, Live
UPDATE - 6.20 am GMT - There's a bit of a delay in the toss, folks! It has gotten pleasingly bright out there, but the ground staff is working very hard to dry up the outfield due to heavy rain earlier this morning. The covers, too, are off and we can also see the players carrying out their pre-match drills. The Super Soppers are out at full tilt as well. The sun is also peeking out from the scattered clouds. So, fair to say that the worst is behind us. As per the on-air commentators, the toss will take place, once the green signal comes from the match officials.
Focusing on where the two teams stand now in Group A. India Women Under-19 are sitting comfortably at the second position with four points with the most healthy net run rate in the mix. A win here will catapult them as the table-toppers. While for Bangladesh Women Under-19 currently occupy the fourth spot with two points and would be keen to win all their remaining games from here to make their chances wide open for the semifinals. However, they will have to depend on a lot of permutations and combinations for so. Will they end India's unblemished run? Or will the Indians maintain their winning streak? Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Navigating a challenging group, Bangladesh have emerged as a formidable force, clinching two impressive victories and coming tantalizingly close to upending Australia in a thrilling league encounter that showcased their competitive spirit and potential. While their batting lineup has wrestled with inconsistencies, Bangladesh's bowlers have emerged as the team's saving grace, with Mst Anisa Akter Soba Anandita Kishor and Jannatul Maoua leading a relentless attack that has effectively camouflaged the top-order frailties. Despite this bowling brilliance, the team's batting arsenal remains a work in progress.
In this high-stakes competition, the India Women Under-19 team stands tall as one of the three undefeated squads, showcasing sheer dominance that has left opponents in awe. Their bowling department, spearheaded by the formidable trio of Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Aayushi Shukla, has been the ultimate game-changer, consistently wreaking havoc and dismantling every opposition with clinical precision. Though they haven’t conceded more than a hundred runs so far, their batters haven’t been tested much. Barring their game against Sri Lanka, they have been clinical.
Hello, everyone! We hope this Super Sunday is treating you well. If not, why worry? The Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup is here to keep you engaged. We are here with our extensive coverage of an exciting clash from Group A. Two Asian giants are ready to clash as India Women Under-19 take on the Bangladesh Women Under-19 in Kuala Lumpur. The day's first game was abandoned without the toss, but the weather is looking a bit promising and we just keep our fingers crossed that it only gets bright out there.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match 6 of the Super Six at the 2025 ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup pits defending champions India Women Under-19 against Bangladesh Women Under-19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Placed in Group 1 of the Super Six, India will face Scotland, in addition to Bangladesh, in this stage of the competition, while Bangladesh will take on West Indies after this encounter against India. India, topped Group A with an unblemished record, cruising past Malaysia and West Indies before overcoming a stiff challenge from Sri Lanka. Their balanced bowling attack, led by the three-pronged slow left-arm orthodox unit of Vaishnavi Sharma, Parunika Sisodia, and Aayushi Shukla, has been in sublime form. The pace duo of Shabnam and Joshitha V J stepped up admirably in their last outing, making India’s bowling arsenal even more formidable. Trisha Gongadi has been a standout performer for the defending champions so far while the likes of Kamalini G, Sanika Chalke, and skipper Niki Prasad will be eager to step up and make a meaningful impact. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who finished Group D in the second spot with wins against Scotland and Nepal and a narrow loss to Australia, have leaned heavily on their spin attack to exploit the conditions. Jannatul Maoua, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Mst Anisa Akter Soba have been pivotal and will need to continue their good form. However, their batting has been inconsistent, with Afia Ashima Era and captain Sumaiya Akter showing promise, while others like Juairiya Ferdous and Sadia Islam need to step up if Bangladesh are to progress past the Super Six stage. It was in December last year during the Asia Cup when these two sides faced off at the same venue, once during the Super Four and then in the final, with India coming out on top on both occasions. Will history repeat itself, or can Bangladesh script a different story this time around? We shall find out.