India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in Group 1 Super Six match of the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to gain a crucial victory in the tournament. Earlier on Thursday, opener G Trisha's composed 49 and pacers' excellent new ball spell fashioned India's lopsided 60-run win over Sri Lanka and their entry into the Super Six. (Live Scorecard)