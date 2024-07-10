James Anderson's Farewell Match: England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates
England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: It is the final of James Anderson's illustrious international career.
England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: James Anderson was thrust straight into the action in his final Test as England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday. Stokes's decision was greeted by huge cheers from the crowd at the 'Home of Cricket', with spectators eager to see Anderson do what he does best in the paceman's 188th and final Test of a record-breaking career spanning two decades. No fast bowler has taken more than the 41-year-old Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches (200) in the format. Overcast skies promised to assist swing bowler Anderson, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's back in 2003. But looking ahead to the 2025/26 Ashes, England believe now is the right time to end his international career. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates
No run.
No run.
A beauty from Ben Stokes! Gets the line closer to that off stump and hurls the hard length perfectly. The ball kicks off the deck a bit and beats Mikyle Louis's bat on the outside.
Pitches this on a length and outside off, Mikyle Louis leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
On a good length, outside off, Alick Athanaze is happy to let this one go through.
At 140 kph, hurls it on a hard length and on off stump line, Alick Athanaze blocks it with soft hands.
Hits the deck hard and hurries Alick Athanaze on the back foot. Shorter in length and just around off, Alick Athanaze manages to fend it out with an angled bat.
Angles this one away on a fuller length again, outside off, Alick Athanaze leaves this alone.
Alick Athanaze is the new man in for the West Indies. A bit of rain in the air and it has gone dark. However, the play will continue for now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Gus Atkinson gets his second and West Indies are now in some sort of bother after a decent start. Angles this one across on a fuller length does Atkinson, just outside off, Kirk Mckenzie with no foot movement goes for the expansive drive and only manages to get a thick outside edge that flies straight to Zak Crawley at second slip who takes it well around his chest.
Comes from over the wicket and bowls it full with a scrambled seam around middle and off, Kirk Mckenzie drives it straight past the bowler and hits the stumps at the bowler's end.
DRINKS! At the halfway stage of the opening session, both teams have reasons to be satisfied with their performance so far. However, England might be slightly happier, having secured the breakthrough they were seeking after a resilient start from the West Indian openers. The bowling change worked wonders for Ben Stokes as Gus Atkinson struck on his second delivery, sending the opposing captain Kraigg Brathwaite back to the pavilion. Mikyle Louis is looking solid and will need to navigate through this second phase of the innings.
Slips in an outswinger, outside off, fuller in length, Mikyle Louis is happy to let that one go. At the end of the first hour, the West Indies are 36/1.
Mckenzie is off the mark on his 12th ball! Shaping away, fuller and on off, Kirk Mckenzie covers the line of the ball nicely and pats it wide of cover for a quick single.
Angling into the pads, on a good length, Kirk Mckenzie plays it late and rolls his wrists to clip it to square leg.
This goes right across the batter, on off, fuller in length, Kirk Mckenzie pushes at the delivery tentatively and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Goes full but slips it down leg, Kirk Mckenzie thinks about having a tickle but lets it go in the end.
Starts well does Ben Stokes! On a hard length, gets a good lift off the deck, on off, Kirk Mckenzie fends it down the deck.
The English captain, Ben Stokes brings himself into the attack.
Fuller in length by Atkinson, not much movement in the air or off the deck, Mikyle Louis firms the drive but straight to mid off.