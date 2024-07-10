England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: James Anderson was thrust straight into the action in his final Test as England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday. Stokes's decision was greeted by huge cheers from the crowd at the 'Home of Cricket', with spectators eager to see Anderson do what he does best in the paceman's 188th and final Test of a record-breaking career spanning two decades. No fast bowler has taken more than the 41-year-old Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches (200) in the format. Overcast skies promised to assist swing bowler Anderson, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's back in 2003. But looking ahead to the 2025/26 Ashes, England believe now is the right time to end his international career. (Live Scorecard)