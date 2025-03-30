After becoming the first Delhi Capitals' fast-bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL), left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc said the side knew striking in the power-play was key, citing the power-packed nature of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up. At the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Starc picked an incredible 5-35 to help DC bowl out SRH for 163 in their 18.4 overs. It was also the first time Starc, who varied his pace really well, picked a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Three of his wickets came in the power-play to push SRH on backfoot, while the remaining two scalps came in the back end of the innings.

“We know how such a powerful side Sunrisers are. We knew powerplay wickets were key. All-round, it was a fantastic performance in the first innings of the game. It's nice to be in a new franchise. Our second game, it's been great to settle in with the guys and get to know a few,” he said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Starc now holds the record for the second-best bowling figures by a DC bowler in the IPL after veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra picked 5-17, the only two players to take five wicket hauls for the franchise, against the Deccan Chargers in the tournament's inaugural season in 2008. One of Starc's scalps also included his Australia team-mate Travis Head, who fell to him for the sixth time in all forms of professional cricket.

“I think that's why he doesn't face the first ball anymore. I haven't played too much T20 cricket. I am an older one, chance to talk the younger ones, and try to help where I can. I still enjoy my cricket, still love the competitive nature of it and that's why I am still playing. I am 35 and I am not young, hope there's still little life left,” he concluded.

