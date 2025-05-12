Many reports are doing rounds on social media regarding the resumption of IPL 2025. The Indian T20 tournament was suspended midway on May 9 by the BCCI, due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan. All the franchises were asked to disband and many overseas stars also left for the respective nations. As both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, things are likely to get back on track soon. The BCCI and the IPL officials also held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the plan to resume the tournament, which was suspended after Match No.58.

Ahead of the announcement of resumption, Team Gujarat Titans held a training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Shubman Gill-led side underwent an intense net session, which lasted more than three hours.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) also confirmed that the overseas stars like Kagiso Rabada and Sherfane Rutherford were also a part of the session.

"They were to disperse today but with the announcement of ceasefire and talk of an early resumption happening, they decided to stay on in Ahmedabad," GCA and GT members told Cricbuzz.

Sources close to the BCCI told NDTV on Sunday that the IPL could restart as early as May 16, with the final likely to be shifted from May 25 to May 30.

Talking about Rabada, the South Africa recently served a provisional ban for recreational drug use. The 29-year-old left the IPL, after playing just two matches for GT, to return home last month, where he served the month ban and had also completed an education and awareness programme to prevent further substance abuse.

According to a report in South African newspaper Rapport, traces of benzoylecgonine (BZE), a metabolite of cocaine was found on his urine sample during the SA20 earlier this year.

The report added that Rabada's legal team demonstrated his cocaine use was out of competition because the concentration (under 1,000 nanograms per millilitre) suggested prior use, not use on the day of testing.