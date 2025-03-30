Explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aniket Verma left everyone stunned with a brilliant batting display during the IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Aniket ended up scoring 74 off just 41 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 6 sixes. It was a display of pure power-hitting as he kept playing his natural game despite SRH losing wickets at regular intervals. Aniket already grabbed the spotlight with a quickfire 35 during the match against Lucknow Super Giants but on Sunday, he looked in supreme form and with big batters failing on the surface, his knock was extra special for SRH.

Although Aniket was born in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, he played most of his competitive cricket in Madhya Pradesh. The youngster was the top-scorer in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League where he scored 273 runs in just 6 matches for Bhopal Leopards, including a 41-ball-123.

He also slammed a sensational 101 off 75 deliveries at the U-23 level against Karnataka. However, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played just one game where he scored a golden duck.

Aniket was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"I want to meet Hardik Pandya. I will talk to him about fitness, bat flow and his hitting ability. Apart from him, I would like to learn on the rise flick shot from Kohli, pull from Rohit and flick short from Pant. Also, I will talk to Dhoni about patience and common sense. I would like to ask Bumrah how he reads batsmen. He is an expert in this art," Aniket said during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

Mitchell Starc grabbed 5 for 35 while Kuldeep Yadav continued his good work with 3/22 as Delhi Capitals shot out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 163 in 18.4 overs in the IPL on Sunday.

Unheralded Aniket Verma scored a superb 74 off 41 balls as he and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19) counter-attacked after an early collapse but Starc took two wickets in three balls in the 19th over to clean the tail. SRH had won the toss and opted to bat.

(With PTI inputs)