Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre made a big impression on his IPL 2025 debut against Mumbai Indians (MI), slamming a quickfire 32 off 15 balls, lacing his innings with four boundaries and two sixes. Brought in as a replacement for CSK's injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre is seemingly also impressing the seniors of the team during training. In a video posted by CSK on social media, Ravindra Jadeja can be seen showing his approval of some shots played by Mhatre during a nets session.

In the video, Jadeja is stood behind Mhatre in the nets. As the 17-year-old slammed a few shots, Jadeja gave his nod of approval with his reactions from behind the stumps.

Mhatre caught the eye on his debut, scoring 16 runs off his first four balls in the IPL, and ending up with a score of 32. Despite his knock and half-centuries by Shivam Dube and Jadeja, CSK ended up losing the game.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win encounter for both teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday. With both sides sitting at the bottom of the points table with just four points each from eight matches, this clash is crucial for their playoff hopes.

Chennai Super Kings, known for their dominance at home, have faced a tough time adjusting to the conditions at Chepauk this season. Despite their experience and strong core, CSK have struggled to read the pitch conditions, leading to unexpected defeats.

Their batting line-up, once considered their strength, has been inconsistent, and their bowling unit has lacked the impact needed in critical moments. Captain M.S. Dhoni and his team will need to quickly adapt and turn things around to revive their fading playoff hopes.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly disappointing season. The team has been plagued by early batting collapses, especially in the powerplay, and the failure to form key partnerships.

SRH's strategy of being ultra-aggressive in the early overs has often backfired, leaving them in vulnerable positions. Although they have some match-winners like Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, they have struggled to find consistency. Head coach Daniel Vettori will be hoping for a strong performance to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

With IANS inputs