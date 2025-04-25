Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves on the brink of elimination from qualifying for the playoffs stage in IPL 2025 after suffering yet another defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chasing 206, RR seemed set for victory, needing only 18 runs from the final two overs. However, the loss of several late wickets saw them lose by 11 runs. It marked RR's fifth consecutive defeat, and the third defeat in a row where they had lost a run chase from a fairly winnable position. They've also equalled an unwanted record.

This is only the second time in their IPL history that Rajasthan Royals have lost five matches in a row, their worst losing-streak. The only other instance came during the 2009 and 2010 seasons, when they lost the last two matches of 2009 and the first three games of 2010.

As a result, this is the very first time that RR have lost five successive games in a single season of the IPL. Despite finishing rock bottom in 2020 and second from bottom in 2010, 2019 and 2021, they've never experienced five defeats in a row in one season.

In their last three games, RR have managed to lose despite looking set for victory. Against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR failed to chase 9 runs off the last over. Then, against RCB, they squandered the run chase despite needing only 18 off the final 12 balls.

RR's middle-order stars Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have been unable to take the team over the line in these matches. Jurel and Hetmyer were retained by the franchise for a whopping Rs 25 crore combined.

Rajasthan Royals sit in eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table, having won just two matches so far this season. Having lost seven of their nine games, they're on the brink of elimination.

RR have also had to deal with several problems, both on and off the field. On the field, they haven't had the expertise of regular captain Sanju Samson for five of their nine games.

Off the field, RR have been accused of match-fixing by Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) ad-hoc committee convener Jaydeep Bihani, allegations which have been firmly rejected by the franchise. It has emerged via reports that the accusations may have been made due to a drop in the number of match tickets being provided to the RCA in IPL 2025.