Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that India could have managed Jasprit Bumrah's work rate a bit better as the India pacer is currently ruled out due to injury. In a recent interaction, Akhtar explained that the bowling action that Bumrah has is not sustainable for anyone who wants to have a long career in the sport and even explained that the action can end up causing issues to his back in the long run. Bumrah has not featured for the Indian cricket team in the past few series and the fast bowler will also miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.

“He has this front-on action and when he loads up before delivering the bowl he puts a lot of pressure on his spinal cord. We used to be side-on, and bowlers like me we could take help from our hips, thighs, from left hand as well and that used to compensate (for the pressure on the back). Unfortunately, Jasprit doesn't have that leverage,” Akhtar told Sports Tak.

“A front-on action has no compensation and with that action, when the back gives in, you can't escape it irrespective of how much you try,” the ex-Pakistan fast bowler further explained.

Bumrah picked up the injury in August 2022 and although there were hopes that he will be back for the T20 World Cup, but a quick return to the side resulted in the injury getting aggravated.

“The amount of cricket he has played he will break down. He was a regular in all three formats then he was playing IPL. His action is not that sustainable,” he said.

“It's unfortunate, I feel India could have managed him a bit better. And he himself should have been more aware of which format he should play and which he should skip.”