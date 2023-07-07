Preparations are going in full flow for Team India ahead of their two-match Test series against West Indies, starting with the first game from Wednesday, July 12. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the first game, while the second Test will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20-24. Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Barbados earlier this week, and took part in an intra-squad match at the venue.

While Rohit Sharma led one of the teams, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the opportunity to lead the other side.

Rohit Sharma XI featured the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others. On the other hand, Ashwin's XI most had fringe players, barring all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jaiswal made strong claims for a coveted Test cap during the intra-squad game, while Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump continued as he was once again snapped behind the stumps. Kohli was dismissed on 3 by Jaydev Unadkat.

Kohli, whose problems against deliveries on the corridor of uncertainty, is well documented, saw veteran left-arm seamer Unadkat exploit it early on his spell.

Most of the batters retired after playing around 50 to 75 balls with Jaiswal doing his cause no harm with a 54 off 76 balls before taking a break. Rahane batted twice for Rohit's XI, scoring 1 and 28, respectively.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

(With PTI Inputs)