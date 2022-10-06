Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma will be a part of Delhi's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, which will start in October this year. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Indian batter Nitish Rana will be leading the side. ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 winning skipper Yash Dhull is also in the squad. Veteran pacer Pradeep Sangwan, youngsters Ayush Badoni and Hritik Shokeen, who featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year are also part of the squad.

Ishant has not played a Test since November 2021. His last ODI appearance came in January 2016 and his last T20I appearance came in October 2013.

"In the Senior Men's Selection Committee meeting held today i.e. on 05/10/2022 at 05:30 pm at DDCA, attended by Gagan Khoda (Chairperson), Anil Bhardwaj (Selector), Mayank Sidana (Selector), Gursharan Singh (Member CAC-DDCA), Rajan Manchanda (Jt Secretary) & Siddharth Sahib Singh (Convenor), the following players have been selected by the selectors for the Delhi Men's Senior Team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament for the domestic season 2022-2023," said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in a letter.

The matches will be played in Jaipur from October 11, 2022.

Players have been requested to report to Abhay Sharma (Chief Coach) on October 6 at Palam Ground at 8:15 am.

The team will leave for Jaipur on October 7.

Delhi squad for the tournament: Nitish Rana (C ), Himmat Singh (VC), Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pranshu Vijayran, Deepak Punia, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja, Mayank Rawat.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali is a domestic T20 Championship in India, organised by BCCI among players who also play in Ranji Trophy. It is named in honour of former Indian cricket, Syed Mushtaq Ali.

The first-ever edition of the tournament was held in 2007 and was won by Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is also the most successful team in the tournament with three titles.

Delhi is also the winner of the 2018 edition of the tournament.