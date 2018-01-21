Irfan Pathan Mistakenly Lauded For Irrfan Khan's Best Actor Triumph, Twitter Applauds Cricketer's Reply

Cricketer Irfan Pathan is a witty man and his recent tweet reply proves so. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday but a wrong tag by a leading entertainment magazine left Twitter in splits. In order to extend the wishes to the actor, the magazine mistakenly tagged the cricketer Irfan instead of the actor. Irrfan had won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie 'Hindi Medium' at a glittering ceremony of the awards night in Mumbai.

This is what the magazine posted.

Pathan tickled the funny bone of Twitter and gave a brilliant reply to the magazine.

"Thank u n sorry I couldn't make it but u can send the award to me at my home ;);)", the cricketer replied on his Twitter account.

Thank u n sorry I couldn't make it but u can send the award to me at my home ;);) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 21, 2018

The quirky response evoked hilarious laughter amongst the Twitterati people.

