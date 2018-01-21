 
Irfan Pathan Mistakenly Lauded For Irrfan Khan's Best Actor Triumph, Twitter Applauds Cricketer's Reply

Updated: 21 January 2018 19:24 IST

A leading entertainment magazine put out a post on Twitter congratulating the actor but ended up tagging the cricketer Irfan Pathan instead.

Irfan Pathan gave a quirky reply to the magazine's tweet © Instagram

Cricketer Irfan Pathan is a witty man and his recent tweet reply proves so. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday but a wrong tag by a leading entertainment magazine left Twitter in splits. In order to extend the wishes to the actor, the magazine mistakenly tagged the cricketer Irfan instead of the actor. Irrfan had won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie 'Hindi Medium' at a glittering ceremony of the awards night in Mumbai.

This is what the magazine posted.

Pathan tickled the funny bone of Twitter and gave a brilliant reply to the magazine.

"Thank u n sorry I couldn't make it but u can send the award to me at my home ;);)", the cricketer replied on his Twitter account.

The quirky response evoked hilarious laughter amongst the Twitterati people.

The 33-year old player was dropped after two Ranji games despite being named Baroda captain and mentor in the current season. He wasn't selected for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well. It was because of this, that the left-handed all-rounder decided to opt for another domestic team. He has sought a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Baroda, a team he has represented for the last 17 years.

