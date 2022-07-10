Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Michael Bracewell Century Helps New Zealand Narrowly Avoid Upset vs Ireland
Michael Bracewell's unbeaten century guided New Zealand to a dramatic one-wicket win, with just a ball to spare, in the first one-day international against Ireland on Sunday
Michael Bracewell's unbeaten century guided New Zealand to a dramatic one-wicket win, with just a ball to spare, in the first one-day international against Ireland on Sunday. New Zealand, chasing 301 to win, were in dire straits at 120-5 and they still needed 20 runs off the last over with only one wicket standing.
But Bracewell hit Craig Young for 24 off five balls -- a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 -- to be 127 not out as the Black Caps finished on 305-9.
Earlier, Ireland's Harry Tector made 113, his maiden ODI hundred, in the hosts total of 300-9 at the Malahide ground near Dublin.
