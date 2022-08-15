Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Covers Off, Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I Live Updates: Ireland take on Afghanistan in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Belfast.
4th T20I Live: Ireland's Barry McCarthy hits a six.© AFP
IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I Live Updates: The toss for the fourth T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast has been delayed due to wet outfield. Ireland currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and this is their chance to close out their international home summer with a series victory. For Ireland, Simi Singh has replaced Andy McBrine in the squad for the last two T20Is. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi will miss the remaining games for Afghanistan due to a side strain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 4th T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan from the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast
4th T20I, Afghanistan in Ireland, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Aug 15, 2022
Match Delayed
IRE
AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
% chance to win
AFG 58%
IRE 42%
