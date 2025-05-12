Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Monday said his illustrious ward has set an example by quitting Test cricket on the peak of his career. The 36-year-old Kohli declared his inspiring innings in the traditional format on Monday, scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year. "He has set an example by walking out on a high. We have often seen that our cricketers do not have a good retirement but this is a retirement that everyone wants. You have a lot of cricket left and could have played. So, this has always been Virat's stylle," Sharma told PTI videos.

"I will talk to him, but this is his decision. I appreciate his decision. And I salute his contribution, what he did for the country, his contribution to the Indian team. It is very remarkable and legendary," he added.

Kohli holds the distinction of being India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 40 victories out of 68 matches.

"Everyone knows that when he became captain, he changed the entire culture of the Indian team, about physical fitness, overseas victories. So it is a very big contribution. It was a legendary career. And I am really proud of him," Sharma said.

Sharma said Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has shocked the country and he has been inundated with messages to convince the star batter to reconsider his decision.

"It's a very emotional moment for all Indians. His fans and other countrymen are asking me to convince Virat Kohli. We want to see him in whites playing for India. Thousands of requests have come in saying that you should have a word with him. He listens to you," he said.

"A lot of cricket is left in him. And people love him. That is the best part."