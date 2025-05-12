India stalwart Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, leading to an outpour of tribute, respect and love towards one of Indian cricket's greatest batters and statistically its most successful Test captain. At the age of 36, Kohli - after 9,230 runs in 123 Tests - bid farewell to the longest format of the game. Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is often seen present with him during matches, wrote an emotional message to commemorate his Test retirement.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt message for her husband, emphasizing more on Kohli the person behind the cricketer.

"They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler - and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," Anushka wrote.

Anushka also expressed her surprise that Kohli had chosen to retire from Test cricket so early.

"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites - But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," Anushka further wrote.

Anushka is a frequent presence at India's matches, and Kohli has often dedicated his centuries to his wife.

The official announcement of Kohli's retirement comes just days after reports came out that he had informed the BCCI of his decision to quit Test cricket. The 36-year-old, as a result, will not be playing in India's upcoming five-match Test series in England in June.

Kohli, thereby, retires as India's most successful Test captain. Having led India in more than half of the Tests he played, Kohli won a staggering 40 out of his 68 games as captain. His win percentage of 58.82 is the highest for any Indian captain who has led in 10 Tests or more.