The Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore was hacked on Saturday with the hackers positing content related to NFTs. The display picture of the account was altered to the trademark ‘Bored Ape' NFT image and the name was also changed to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club'. The account bio was also changed to - "To become a member, buy a Bored Ape or Mutant Ape on OpenSea. Created by @yugalabs." While the display picture and name were changed back to the original content, two posts regarding the NFTs still remain on the timeline.

This was not the first time that the RCB Twitter account got hacked. A similar incident happened in September 2021, but the franchise was able to restore the account in time.

“Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB had tweeted back then.

Players bought by RCB at IPL 2023 auction: Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh).

RCB complete squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Featured Video Of The Day

The Great Indian Wrestling Crisis