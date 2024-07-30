The England cricket team could be preparing an IPL reunion as they aim to shake things up in the coaching department. With reports stating that present white-ball head coach Matthew Mott will depart next week, England are looking to add another star name to their coaching unit. Despite a disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup, and failing to reach the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, England are reportedly set to stick with Jos Buttler as captain. However, Buttler's boss at Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara, is reportedly a candidate for the head coach role.

As per a report by The Telegraph UK, Sangakkara could be one of the favourites to replace Mott in charge of England's white-ball outfits. Sangakkara has been the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals since January 2021, in a period in which the franchise has even reached the IPL final.

Buttler has grown into a pivotal player under Sangakkara's directorship at the Royals, and could form a familiar bond with him at the helm of the England cricket team.

Apart from Sangakkara, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey and Afghanistan head coach and former England batsman Jonathan Trott have been reported to be candidates.

Trott has led Afghanistan to many heights in his one-and-a-half-year tenure as head coach, including sixth place in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup semis. On the other hand, Hussey is already familiar with the English dressing room, having serves as their batting coach between 2022 and 2023.

The report also states that former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is unlikely to remain in the race for the head coach role.

England have found success and an aggressive identity in Tests under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Under their new appointment, England will be aiming to return to the top of white-ball cricket.