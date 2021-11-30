The eight existing teams of the Indian Premier League announced the names of the players whom they have decided to retain ahead of the mega auction in 2022. As reported earlier by NDTV, all the top stars have been retained by their respective franchises. In a bit of a surprise Chennai Super Kings retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a price of Rs 16 crore, which was higher than that of current captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was retained by the four-time champions for Rs 12 crore. English all-rounder Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and stylish opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore) were the other two players retained by CSK.

The league's most successful team, Mumbai Indians, retained their talismanic captain Rohit Sharma for Rs 16 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore retained former skipper Virat Kohli for Rs 15 crore. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals decided to keep their faith in captains and wicket-keeper batters Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore) and Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore). SunRisers Hyderabad also retained captain Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore, but surprisingly decided to part ways with star players like Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They instead went for India youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, who were both retained for Rs 4 crore each, as they are still uncapped.

Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, while Kolkata Knight Riders kept faith in Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore) and the Indian duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore each).

Here is the full list of players retained by each franchise and the price for which they have been retained:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.