IPL Retention Live Updates: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni And Other Star Players' Fate To Be Decided
IPL 2022 Retention Live: All Indian Premier League franchises will today confirm the names of players retained by them ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.
IPL Retention Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will today confirm the names of players retained by them ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022. Each franchise is allowed to retain a maximum of 4 cricketers - maximum of two overseas stars - from their original squad. The two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will then have a chance to pick three each while the rest of the cricketers will go into the draft for the mega auctions.
Will MS Dhoni be retained by CSK? Will RCB hold Virat Kohli after his decision to step down as captain? What about David Warner and KL Rahul? Who among Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya is the big headache for MI. The questions will be answered soon as we gear up for the live updates of IPL retention.
IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates:
- 20:37 (IST)Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain captain Sanju Samson: Sources close to NDTVSources close to NDTV recently reported that 2008 IPL winner Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain captain Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL mega auctionSamson scored 484 runs in 14 matches at an average 40.33 and a strike-rate of 136.72His IPL 2021 journey included one century and two fifties
- 20:34 (IST)S Badrinath recently named 4 players which current champions CSK could retainEx-India and CSK batter S Badrinath named four players IPL champions CSK could retain ahead of the mega auction next monthHe named MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis
- 20:32 (IST)As per NDTV sources, Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to retain former captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell while Rajasthan Royals are all set to keep Sanju Samson in the foldAmong some of the star names who are likely to be retained by their franchise are MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), Rishabh Pant (DC), Kane Williamson (SRH)
- 20:24 (IST)RCB gave information about their "purse break-up" ahead of IPL RetentionsRoyal Challengers Bangalore shared a post on twitter which had the detailed break-up of how the retentions work and the purse break-up in case teams decide to retain the maximum of 4 or less number of players
Any team can retain a max 4 players in total.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 30, 2021
A team can retain a max of 3 Indian players.
A team can retain a max of 2 Overseas players.
A team can retain a max of 2 Uncapped players. #PlayBold #MegaAuction
- 20:21 (IST)Harsha Bhogle speaks about the retention policy guided by star playersHere's what Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter about star players guiding the retention policy of the franchisesIt will be interesting to see what players the teams choose to retain going further in the event
Retention would have been guided by match winning skills and their relative scarcity obviously, but also by long term value (Morgan, Karthik, Faf, Dhawan, Warner, Gayle), injury worry and availability (Archer, Stokes) and personal ambition (Rahul, Shreyas, Rashid)...— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 30, 2021
- 20:09 (IST)Hello and welcome to the much-awaited event: The IPL RetentionsWhat a night we have on our hands as we bring to you the Live Updates from IPL Retentions ahead of the mega auction and the IPL 2022 seasonFate of some star players from all franchises are set to be decided today. So sit back and follow as we bring to you the Live BlogLive action starts at 09:30 pm, November 30
It is time to find out who is being retained ahead of the mega #IPLAuction!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 29, 2021
Catch the #VIVOIPLRetentionLive updates and news as they break:
Nov 30, 9:30 PM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ziB1FQBDw6