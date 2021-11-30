The IPL retentions are just a few hours away and soon fans will be able to know who are the players who have been retained by their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. A lot of names have come up in the past few days and it will be interesting to see the permutations and combinations behind the choices that the 8 IPL teams make ahead of the mega auction early next year. Royal Challengers Bangalore took to twitter a little while back and shared a post which had the detailed break-up of how the retentions work and the purse break-up in case teams decide to retain the maximum of 4 or less number of players.

It is a great move by the franchise as it gives fans a good idea about the mathematics and calculations behind the choices made by the teams.

According to the post, each team has been given a total purse of Rs 90 crore. In case a team decides to retain the maximum number of players, which is 4, then the break-up would be like this - the first player would be retained for Rs 16 crore, the second for Rs 12 crore, the third for Rs 8 crore and the fourth for Rs 6 crore. The total money utilised by teams going for 4 retentions would be Rs 42 crore. These teams will have a purse of Rs 48 crore in the upcoming auction.

For teams opting to retain 3 players, the break-up is:

First player retained for Rs 15 crore

Second player retained for Rs 11 crore

Third player retained for Rs 7 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 33 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 57 crore

For teams opting to retain 2 players, the break-up is:

First player retained for Rs 14 crore

Second player retained for Rs 10 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 24 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 66 crore

For teams opting to retain 1 player, the break-up is:

First player retained for Rs 14 crore

Total amount spent in retention: Rs 14 crore

Purse left for IPL auction: Rs 76 crore